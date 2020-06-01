Sancho Shines As Dortmund Brush Aside Paderborn

Listen to article

England winger Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick and revealed a "Justice for George Floyd" protest message in Borussia Dortmund's 6-1 rout of bottom side Paderborn on Sunday that trimmed Bayern Munich's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to seven points.

The outstanding Sancho, who now has 17 goals and 17 assists in the Bundesliga this season, joined a host of protests in the German top-flight over the weekend at the death of an unarmed black man in the United States.

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi, who scored Dortmund's fourth goal at Paderborn, also lifted his jersey to deliver the same message as Sancho.

George Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis during an arrest by a police officer who pinned him to the ground for several minutes by kneeling on his neck, sparking protests across the USA.

Earlier Sunday, Borussia Moenchengladbach's French forward Marcus Thuram took a knee to protest Floyd's death, while Schalke's American midfielder Weston McKennie wore a "Justice for George" armband on Saturday.

At Paderborn, second-placed Dortmund kept their remote title hopes intact as Sancho stole the limelight with teenage striker Erling Braut Haaland sidelined by a leg injury.

"We're going to give everything to win every game," said Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki. Bayern are firmly on course for an eighth successive title with just six matches left to play.

Dortmund's three-man attack of Sancho, Hazard and Germany winger Julian Brandt finally broke through early in the second half.

Hazard scored the opening goal on 54 minutes when presented with a tap-in by midfielder Emre Can.

Brandt set up Sancho for his first goal three minutes later, with the England international receiving a yellow card after removing his playing shirt to reveal his political message.

Paderborn defender Uwe Huenemeier converted a penalty to make it 2-1 on 72 minutes to give the hosts brief hope, but Dortmund responded with four unanswered goals.

Just two minutes later, Sancho grabbed his second after good work from Hazard.

Hakimi made it 4-1 on 85 minutes when he was set up by Marcel Schmelzer, who came on for the last 10 minutes.

Schmelzer then scored their fifth when he converted a low Axel Witsel cross on 89 minutes.

Sancho wrapped up the first hat-trick of his career by slotting home at the far post with the Paderborn defence once again shredded.