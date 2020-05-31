Covid-19: Gabriel Agbonlahor Reveals He Also Had Coronavirus

Listen to article

Following the recent revelation of the Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, that he and his wife contracted the Covid-19 disease.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has also revealed that he was a victim of the virus and that he “never felt so ill” in his entire life after contracting coronavirus.

According to him, the Covid-19 disease struck him really hard for 10 days in March with symptoms but he has now made a full recovery.

He said “I caught the virus on March 15, and I’ve never felt so ill in my entire life,” Agbonlahor told Sky Sports.

“The symptoms I had, they were terrible, so if I was a player and I was speaking to the players, I wouldn’t want them to go through what I went through as it was a horrible experience and the virus is very deadly as we’ve seen.

Agbonlahor also corroborated Troy Deeney's claim that there's no point in risking returning to football and taking the virus home to his family.

“Why would you want to risk yourself and risk bringing it back to your kids? You don’t want to do it. I’m sure the likes of Troy Deeney, N’Golo Kante will be at home or using a local area to do the same sessions that the players at Watford and Chelsea are doing.

“They’re not sitting at home and doing nothing. They’ll still be keeping to the fitness that the other players are doing, but just not doing it at the training ground, which for me is fine.”

Agbonlahor's ancestry qualified him to play for Scotland or Nigeria at international level, but he chose to play for his homeland of England.

He represented the England U21 for 16 Tim in space of 3 years (2006-2009), he scored 4 goals while he never found the back of the net for The Three Lions after 3 appearances.