La Liga  Set To Resume On June 11

The Spanish league has been reported to resume on June 11 with next season starting on 12 September, this has been confirmed by the League's president, Javier Tebas.

Recall that the Spanish league was suspended on 12 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tebas had said on Monday that the Seville derby which will be between Real Betis and Sevilla, could restart the season behind closed doors.

Tebas told Marca "We're prepared and the important thing will be the day we finish the league,"

He further revealed that audiovisual testing is being carried out so that fans could have a choice of different viewing experiences.

He said "Those watching at home can choose between two options - the real silence from the stadiums or simulation of the crowds with noises being played."

This is coming following the Spanish Prime Minister's announcement on Saturday that top two divisions could resume from June 8.