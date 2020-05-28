Covid-19: Two Fulham Players Test Positive

Listen to article

English Championship London side, Fulham have announced that two of their players have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing.

Although, the identity of the two players was not disclosed the London club revealed that the players are now self-isolating in accordance with the league and government direction.

“Both players, who shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality, are now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance,” the London club said in a statement.

The English Football League said tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between Monday and Wednesday. Three individuals tested positive from two clubs.

Thenigerianvoice.com gathered that votes on curtailing the League One and Two seasons are expected next week. Meanwhile, the small number of positive results is a further boost to the Championship’s restart plans, with the competition hoping to resume next month.