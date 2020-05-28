2020 Dutch Grand Prix Cancelled Because Of Global Coronavirus Pandemic. 

Listen to article

Recall that the race was set to return to Formula 1 for the first since 1985 was initially postponed, but has now been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dutch Grand Prix Sports director, Jan Lammers made the announcement on Thursday. He said: "We were completely ready for this race and we still are,"

"We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait for another year.

"We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands."

The Dutch Grand Prix is the latest to be cancelled after Australian, Bahrain, Vietnamese and the Chinese were cancelled months ago.

However, F1 bosses are still in the process of putting together a revised calendar for this season.