Covid-19: Premier League Records New Cases

The English Premier League has recorded four new cases of Covid19 at three different clubs, The NigerianVoice is reporting.

This takes the total number of positive tests to 12 over the first three rounds of testing, from 2752 tests.

It is understood that over 1,000 players and staff were tested on Monday and Tuesday after clubs returned to training last week.

A statement from the top-flight has now confirmed four positive results from three clubs in the latest round of testing.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs."

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days."

"Previously, between 19-22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which two tested positive from two clubs. Some 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on 17-18 May, with six testing positive from three clubs."

"For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60."

The Football body also stated that it will not disclose the identity of the clubs or individuals involved.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency."

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

The news comes on the day that Premier League clubs voted unanimously to resume contact training.