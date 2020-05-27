Espanyol, Leganes Offer Free Tickets To Fans For 2020-2021 Season

Listen to article

LaLiga clubs, Espanyol and Leganes will hand free passes to their fans for the entire 2020/2021 season in order to compensate them for missing matches due to the lockdown caused by the Covid19 pandemic.

The clubs made this known in different statements released on Tuesday. Leganes said that after taken into consideration the effect of the pandemic, it's imperative to compensate fans and season ticket holders.

“Leganes will automatically renew all its season ticket holders for the next season,’’ said a statement from the club, based in the satellite city of the same name just outside Madrid.

“Taking into account the implications that COVID-19 has brought to the country and specially the city of Leganes, the club wants to compensate its fans and season ticket holders.’’ Leganes said.

While Barcelona side, Espanyol said that in addition to offering its 27,833 season ticket holders free 2020-2021 passes, they would also reimburse 20 per cent of the value of their current season ticket to account for the matches they will miss.

The Spanish top-flight is set to resume in June after being provisionally suspended in March with 11 rounds of matches remaining but, as in Germany’s Bundesliga, fans cannot attend the games in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

Getafe had Earlier this month, offered its fans and season ticket holders free passes for the following campaign.