Ighalo Likely To Return To China

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, may just be returning to China when his loan expires in 5 days from now with Manchester United struggling to agree an extension with Shanghai Shenhua.

United have already decided not to sign Ighalo permanently, but have not ruled out the hope of getting a short extension to his loan.

Ighalo, 30, joined United in January on a short-term loan deal as cover for striker, Marcus Rashford who was battling with back injury.

The effect of the Covid19 pandemic has complicated things for both Ighalo and United, putting the two parties in a precarious position as Ighalo's loan will end before the Premier League's intended June return date, by which time Rashford is also expected to be fit.

However, United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like him for the rest of the season, given they are still in three competitions and could play up to 18 games in just over two months.

Amidst all of these, negotiations with Shanghai have proved difficult, with the Chinese Super League club insistent the player returns as planned.

Ighalo returned for training with United last week and it is understood he will report to Carrington this week as the club explore any opportunity to keep him until the end of the season but the chance of him staying at United after May 31 is pretty slim.