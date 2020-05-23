Mario Gotze To Leave Dortmund This Summer

Listen to article

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director, Michael Zorc has confirmed that World cup winner, Mario Gotze will leave the club this summer.

The 27 year old forward has featured for the Bundesliga giant for over 207 times but has only started five league matches this season.

The decision comes just days after Dortmund manager Lucien Favre claimed that the Gotze does not fit his current system.

Favre had told the media before Saturday's match with Wolfsburg, he said "Right now, we are playing 3-4-3,"

"So, I have been talking to Mario, and unfortunately this is not the right system for him. You must say the truth about this."

However, Zorc has come out to back the claim of Dortmund's manager and reveal that the former Bayern Munchen man will leave this summer. "We will part ways with Mario this summer. It was a mutual and respectful decision. He's a great man," Zorc said.

Gotze has won five Bundesliga titles and scored the winner for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.