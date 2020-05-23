Pochettino Eyes Premier League Return

Listen to article

Former Tottenham Hotspurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has said that a return to the Premier league is his priority, stating that he's eager to manage again after being sacked at Tottenham six months ago.

Pochettino, 48, transformed Spurs’ fortunes during his five-and-a-half-year reign but failed to win a trophy and was sacked less than a year after leading them to the Champions League final.

However, the Argentine has now ended his six-month “gardening leave” he embarked on after getting the axe at Spurs, meaning that he's now free to join another club.

“After six months, our tanks are completely full,” Pochettino told various British media outlets.

“I have tried with my coaching staff to review everything that we did in the last seven years (including Southampton) because we never had a break until now.”

The former Celta Vigo manager further revealed that he would love to return to managing again in England.

“I am not going change (my feelings) now because I am not involved in the Premier League,” he said. “Because I am no longer the Tottenham manager, I am not going to change my vision.

“I still think the Premier League is the best league in the world. We enjoy it a lot. Of course, it’s one of the options. Of course, it can be my priority but I am not closed to move to a different country.”

He has been heavily linked with Newcastle if their proposed Saudi Arabia-backed takeover goes through, while speculation over the Manchester United job has never gone away.