Former PSG And France Defender Found Dead

Former Paris Saint-Germain and France youth defender, Jordan Diakiese has been confirmed dead with no cause of his death been established yet.

His French amateur team, A.S. Furiani-Agliani announced the news on their Twitter account on Friday.

The statement reads "Our club is in mourning today. It’s with deep and immense sadness that we’ve learnt of the death of our player Jordan D, 24, yesterday afternoon in Paris."

"After arriving last July, this amazing kid was a winner both on the pitch and beyond. Always smiling, discreet, hard-working, he settled in very quickly."

"The whole Furianinca family is reeling from the news. The staff, Jordan’s team mates, as well as all the directors and volunteers have been hit hard."

"Our thoughts are, first and foremost with his family, friends and loved-ones. Rest in peace, Jordan. You’ll always be a Furianincu lion."

Ligue1 heavyweight, Paris Saint Germain also expressed their condolences via a message released on Twitter.

"A Paris native who arrived aged 13 at Paris Saint-Germain’s academy, Jordan Diakiese left only good memories with his coaches and his team-mates."

"It is with great sadness we learn today of his death at the age of 24."

"Paris Saint-Germain send their condolences to his family, his relatives and his club."

Born in Paris, Diakiese, 24, came through the youth ranks at PSG and made a number of appearances for their under-19 team in the UEFA Youth League during the 2013-14 season.

Last year, he joined Furiani-Agliani, a Corsican club who play in France’s Championnat National 3 Group D, the fifth level of their league system.

Diakiese played for France’s under-20 team on three occasions while in PSG’s academy.