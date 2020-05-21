Neuer Extends Contract At Bayern Munich 

Listen to article

Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, has extended his stay at Bayern Munich, the German champions announced in an official statement on Wednesday.

After a lot of back and forth, the German shotstopper has signed a new deal with Bayern which keeps him with the Bavarians until June 2023.

"FC Bayern is very happy and satisfied that Manuel has extended his contract until June 2023. Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and our team captain," Bayern's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's official homepage.

Neuer however expressed his happiness after signing the contract saying that he didn't want to rush into making a decision about his contract amidst the Covid19 pandemic.

"In the weeks of the shutdown as a result of the corona pandemic, I didn't want to make a decision because nobody knew, when and how things would go on," Neuer said.

"It was also important to me to continue working with our goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic. Now that it has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism. I feel very comfortable and Bayern is my home. FC Bayern is and remains one of the top European clubs in football."

The 34-year old goalkeeper joined Bayern Munich from Schalke 04 in the summer of 2011 and with Bayern, he has lifted seven Bundesliga titles and is on course to clinch his eighth title.

As well as five German Cups, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the FIFA Club World Cup.