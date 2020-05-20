Egyptian Goalkeeper Trainer Dies Of Covid-19

Listen to article

Egyptian goalkeeping coach, Mohamed Abdo has been reported dead after contracting the coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced.

Abdo, was working at the a division club, Badr before he was reported to have contracted the disease. EFA mourned the 59-year old, offering condolences for his family.

Abdo is the first death among footballers and in Egyptian sports generally since the virus broke out.

All football activities in Egypt have been halted since mid-March over global pandemic, Covid-19.

However, some infections have been reported among a few Egyptian players over the last two months, but there has been no official announcement regarding this issue.

According to the latest health ministry statement issued on Monday, Egypt registered 346 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 9,746 cases and the death toll to 533 nationwide.