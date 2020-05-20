Female Manager Is Best For Super Falcons - Maureen Mmadu

Listen to article

Former Super Falcons Midfielder, Maureen Mmadu has urged the Nigerian Football Federation, to consider appointing a female coach for the Super Falcons.

This is coming few weeks after some football stakeholders urged the NFF to appoint the duo of Florence Omagbemi and Mercy Akide-Udoh for the Nigeria women's national team.

The Falcons are currently without a substantial coach after the departure of Swede manager, Thomas Dennerby in 2019.

Although, Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, has said in April that the coronavirus pandemic was the reason the federation was yet to appoint a substantive coach for the Falcons.

But Mmadu believes that a female manager will be suitable for the Falcons.

"The players will function well if they have a female coach because she will be like a mother to them."

"There are certain things the players will like to discuss with her (female coach) that they won’t feel comfortable discussing with the male coach."

"For instance, if a player is having menstrual pains, she won’t be too comfortable to discuss it with a male coach."

"I was once a player, so I understand what it is like to be in that situation. The tendency of being open to a female coach is very high."

However, she added that she was sure that the federation would employ a competent manager for the Falcons.

"It is the NFF’s decision to decide who they want to employ, but I know that they will employ who they want based on what the person can offer."