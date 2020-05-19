AFCON 2025: Guinea Meets Senegal Over Co-Hosting

Listen to article

President of the Guinea Football Federation, Antonio Souaré, has called on the governments of Guinea and Senegal to consider the possibility of co-hosting the 2025 AFCON tournament which the right has been given to Guinea already.

This declaration has sparked euphoria within football stakeholders of both countries while others have been quick to oppose the suggestion like the Guinean Minister of Sport, Sanoussy Bantamba.

Antonio Souaré also clarified that it is up to the governments of the two countries to discuss it. “This is an option that the two governments could consider,” He said.

Recall that several CAF experts have called on African States to engage in the voice of the co-organization of the competition to give themselves a better chance of hosting it, since the candidates for the organization of the African tournament must have infrastructures according to the number of participants.

Guinea were initially to host the 2023 AFCON, but were awarded the 2025 tournament since Cameroon was stripped off the hosting right of the 2019 edition and attributed the 2021 football jamboree.

While Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea will respectively organize the 2023 and 2025 editions of the competition.