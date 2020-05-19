Covid-19: Premier League Clubs To Resume Training On Tuesday

Listen to article

Premier League clubs have taken the step to resuming the league further by agreeing to training protocols which allows teams to start training in small groups beginning from Tuesday.

The clubs unanimously agreed on the decision at Monday's Project Restart meeting. Which means that players must observe social distancing rules, and contact training is not permitted.

A Premier League statement added: "Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible."

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League's priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process."

"Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed."

The Premier League had previously picked 12 June as a possible resumption dates for the league but there is now an expectation this will need to be pushed back.

Uefa had previously stated that it wanted leagues to send reports to it what their plans were by 25 May, as these can only be signed off by the executive committee.

Meanwhile, it is understood that official protocols sent to players and managers last week and obtained by the BBC revealed corner flags, balls, cones, goalposts and even playing surfaces will be disinfected after each training session.

Ongoing surveillance measures included in further guidance include twice-weekly testing and a daily pre-training questionnaire and temperature check.