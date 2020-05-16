Haaland Scores Again In Dortmund's Victory Over Schalke 04

Listen to article

The German Bundesliga is back after weeks of suspension because of the outbreak of coronavirus. The league was suspended In March in other to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

It has now returned with a bang, becoming the first major European league to restart. Erling Haaland continued from where he stopped with another match-winning performance against Schalke 04.

Dortmund recorded a 4-0 victory over their arch rivals, Schalke 04 thanks to goals from Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland and a brace from Raphael Guerrero.

The match was played behind close doors and the players observed the social distance protocol when celebrating the goals.

Haaland has been impressive since he joined Dortmund, he has now scored ten goals in nine Bundesliga matches since he joined from Salzburg in the January transfer window.

Hoffenheim suffered a shock 3-0 loss at home against Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg defeated Augsburg 2-1 while Leipzig and Freiburg played out a 1-1 draw.

Bayern Munich are one point clear of Dortmund in first place, they will be making a trip to the East for a clash with Union Berlin on Sunday.