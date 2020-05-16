Daniel Akpeyi: My Team Mate Wanted Me Out Of The National Team

Listen to article

South African based Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, has revealed that it is God’s grace and his mental strength that still allow him remain with the National team.

Akpeyi has suffered series of attack from Nigerian football fans in the past and even till date following his below par performance with the Super Eagles, with the recent one at the last AFCON in Egypt where his mistake cost Nigeria the chance to play in the Final.

In a chat with ESPN, the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper said he's still with the National team today because of the grace of God and his mental strength.

He explained how he overheard his national teammate calling on phone and asking him to be drop following his mistake in a friendly against Argentina in 2018, when he picked up the ball outside his box, leading to a free-kick and a goal.

"When we got to the hotel, I overheard one of my teammates in the other room telling somebody on the phone ‘I don’t think he should be invited to the national team again; how can he concede that kind of goal."

"My own team mate!"

"He was just outside the room next to mine and talking. This is a professional footballer who plays in Europe."

"But I thank God, because it is by His Grace that I am here." Akpeyi said.