Eight Staff Of Turkish Club Besiktas Test Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 has reared its ugly head again in Turkey as president of Besiktas and eight other players tests positive.

It is understood that club President Ahmet Nur Cebi and striker Burak Yilmaz are among eight other individuals to have tested positive to the virus.

This was confirmed by the club in a statement regarding the development.

The statement reads "According to the results of the tests of the Covid-19 test, positives were detected in eight people."

"The process of monitoring and treatment of these people who have positive test results have started immediately according to the relevant procedures"

Also, a tweet from an account (@footballitalia) also confirmed the report.

In the other news, another top club, Kasimpasa also revealed that two players at the club had tested positive and would be quarantined.

Teams have resumed training in Turkey following the announcement of the Turkish FA President last week that the Super Lig would resume on June 12.

Mikel's former side, Trabzonspor, leads the race in the league with eight matches left to play. Istanbul BB are second, level on point with the leaders while Galatasary are three points behind the top two sides, as Sivasspor settle for fourth position