Dare: I Want A Competent Coach For Super Eagles

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, have said that the Super Eagles deserves a World class coach.

Although, Dare didn't rule out the current Eagles manager but however insisted that whoever that must be appointed must be competent.

His words "All I want is a coach that is competent, I don't care whether it is Rohr or not. The name doesn't matter, but does he have the credentials?"

"Look at our footballers, they play in some of the best clubs in the world and are coached by some of the best coaches."

"So if you want to coach a Nigerian team, you better be sound because the invited players that are going to represent the country train under the best coaches, therefore, we don't want a player that is sounder than the coach."

This is coming in the wake of the uncertainty surrounding Rohr's contract renewal with the NFF despite accepting the clauses attached with the new contract.

Rohr will be out of contract next month, with the gaffer and the Nigeria Football Federation yet to sign a contract extension.

