Ronaldo: I Admire Messi's Career

Portuguese and Juventus ace, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his admiration for his Barcelona counterpart, Lionel Messi and described the rivalry with the Argentine as “healthy competition”.

Ronaldo, 35, joined Madrid in 2009 and was always going head-to-head with Messi for nine years, fighting with Los Blancos for individual and club honors before eventually leaving in 2018.

The duo also dominated the world Football scene for close to a decade and since 2008, they've won all but one of the Ballon d’Or accolades.

However, despite the intense rivalry between the duo, Ronaldo admitted he has enjoyed squaring up against the Barcelona superstar.

“I really admire the career he has had so far. He has already said that he had trouble when I left the Spanish league because it is a rivalry that he appreciates,” Ronaldo told RMC Sport.

“It is a good rivalry that exists in football, but this is no exception. Michael Jordan had rivals in basketball, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were great rivals in Formula One.

“The only common point between all the big rivalries in the sport is that they are healthy.” He added.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo with his Juventus side are hopeful of resuming the Covid-19 ravaged Italian Serie A 2019/2020 season with the league granted the go ahead to resume on June 13.