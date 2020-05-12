Mohammed Lawal: Covid-19 Will Affect Footballers' Value

Listen to article

Nigerian Football agent, Mohammed has said that the Covid-19 pandemic will affect the value of players when the summer transfer reopens in July.

Nigerian stars in Europe are expected to make a move from their clubs to join top clubs following their outstanding performances for their respective clubs before the outbreak of the pandemic.

The players are valued highly by their clubs but Lawal stated that the pandemic had handed European clubs an excuse not to meet players’ valuation when the window opened in July.

This was disclosed by Mohammed in an interview on NSM, a WhatsApp platform for Nigerian sports journalists.

"The business is still going on behind the scenes and clubs are busy scouting"

"Once things go back to normal , players will be on the move again but it remains to be seen if clubs will splash the kind of money quoted for some players before COVID - 19"

"Some clubs are struggling , so clubs that are not buoyant will use this as an excuse not to pay the true value of the player. Players will definitely move after the pandemic, but there will be some hitches."

Mohammed Lawal represents Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi and others