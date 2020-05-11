Listen to article

The English Premier League could resume on June 1 but behind closed doors after the United Kingdom government set out a roadmap on Monday, to ease the lockdown rule on her citizens.

According to report, the UK Government's COVID-19 Recovery Strategy, includes permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact, if a number of conditions relating to limiting the spread of the virus can be met.

Thenigerianvoice understands that the United Kingdom's Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), will speak to all major sporting bodies in the country in order to explain the detail of the government's proposal for professional sport to resume from June 1.

This means that the English top flight leagues could be on the verge of resuming after months of suspension due to the Covid19 pandemic.

However, football will only be allowed to return if the governing bodies can set out a pathway that satisfies ministers and health professionals.

Meanwhile, England's top division and other leagues around Europe have until May 25 to report to UEFA their detailed plans to start football matches again.