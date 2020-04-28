Formula1: Hamilton Expresses Worry Over Lack Of Racing

Listen to article

British world champion, Lewis Hamilton has expressed worry over the lack of racing in formula1, saying it has left in him a big void.

The Mercedes driver says "This is the first time since I was eight that I haven't started a season. When you live and breathe something you love, there's definitely a big void."

The 35-year old should be hoping to equalling the record of seven world titles if not for the Covid19 pandemic. However, he added that the Covid19 crisis has given everyone time to reflect on some important things.

In a related development, F1 bosses are currently working on a plan to start the truncated season on the first weekend of July in Austria.

Chase Carey confirmed on Monday that he was "increasingly confident" this would happen, and outlined a season that would see a few races in Europe, before heading into Asia and the Americas and conclude in the Middle East.