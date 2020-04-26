JUST IN: Everton Appalled Over Kean's House Party

Listen to article

Premier League club, Everton, has expressed disappointment over the unreasonable actions of their Italian striker, Moise Kean.

The 20-year old was reported to have filmed himself at a bash in his house amidst lockdown which was a total defiant of the social distancing rule imposed by the British government on her residents.

In a footage posted to a private Snapchat group with the caption "quarantine clean", several models were seen lap-dancing and touching the crotches of men in attendance.

A statement from Everton reads: "Everton are appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to coronavirus.”

“That must be infuriating enough for people who are losing jobs or taking pay cuts. Do they think they are above the rules?”

The statement continued: “The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable."

“The amazing people in the NHS ­deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice.

“The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them.”

Kean who is understood to be earning £50,000 weekly at Everton, has failed to stamp his authority in the Premier League and may be on the way out of the club in the summer.

