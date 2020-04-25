Covid-19: NFF To Get $500,000 Relief Fund From Fifa

Listen to article

As part of effort to tackle the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, The World Football Governing Body, FIFA, is set to dole out $500,000 to the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

FIFA confirmed this on its Official website on Friday to release operational funds due to her member associations for the year 2019 and 2020.

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said "The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs,”

He further stressed that "The funds were the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan in response to the emergency across the football community."

“This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress.

“This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community. Together with our stakeholders, we are we assessing the losses and we are working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this relief plan.

The FIFA Supremo however thanked the FIFA Developmental Committee chairperson, Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim, and the Finance Committee Chairman, Alejandro Dominguez for their commitment and urgent approval of the distribution of the money.

This means that in the coming days,the NFF and every other national governing body under FIFA, will receive $500,000, which FIFA says will be delivered to member FAs upon fulfillment of specific criteria, as well as any remaining entitlement for 2019 and 2020.