TheNigerianVoice

April 25, 2020 | Football News

Phillipe Coutinho Undergoes Successful Ankle Surgery

By Ibrahim Taiwo
Listen to article

Bayern Munich Brazilian midfielder, Phillipe Coutinho underwent a successful ankle surgery on Friday.

The Bavarians revealed in a statement on their official website that the Barcelona loanee had undergone a successful surgery.

The statement reads "On Friday, Philippe Coutinho underwent an operation on his right ankle, during which loose joint fragments were removed,"

"The operation was a success. The Brazilian will begin his recovery programme in around 14 days."

The 27-year old Brazilian joined the Bavarians on loan from Barcelona and has so far helped the German champions, having netted 9 times and contributing 8 assists in 32appearances.

There is a chance that the Bundesliga season could resume towards the start of May despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has halted the majority of football across the globe.

Coutinho was expected to be back at the Camp Nou this summer but could again be making a move to Everton or Chelsea.


