Transfer: Chelsea Eye Summer Move For Osimhen

Listen to article

Chelsea are currently preparing a summer move for Nigerian sensation, Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

Osimhen,21 has been in scintillating form this season for his French side, scoring 18 times and registering 6 assists in 38 outings across all competitions.

According to a report from Le 10 Sport, Chelsea fancy the chance of luring the Nigerian young attacker to the bridge in the summer.

Chelsea however could face competition from a host of clubs including Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid, who have also shown interest in the former Chaleroy attacker.

Osimhen, currently has a contract with his Ligue 1 side until the summer of 2024. The possibility of a move away from France is however alive.