Covid-19: German Bundesliga Set To Resume On May 9

The German Bundesiga is ready to resume according to a report from the BBC. The German football association (DFB) has hinted to resume its Football league in May with plans to have it played behind closed doors.

Germany has been the only country that has faced the issue of the covid19 pandemic seriously and has so far recorded fewer deaths than the worst affected countries.

After a meeting within the professional clubs on Thursday to discuss a restart next month, the football association revealed its plan to finish the current season but also stated that some things will be done before resuming proper next month.

DFL chief Executive, Christian Seifert said on Thursday "If we start on 9 May, we are ready. If it is later, we will be ready again,"

"For us, what is decisive is what the politicians will decide. It is not for us to decide when.

"Games without spectators are not what we want - but at the moment the only thing that seems feasible."

So, what challenges do they face and how are they planning to combat them?