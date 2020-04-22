COVID-19: Barcelona To Put Stadium On Sale To Raise Funds 

Listen to article

Barcelona have reportedly put the title right for the sale of its home ground, Camp Nou as they bid to raise funds for the battle against Covid-19

This was disclosed in a statement by the club's executive board on Tuesday. According to the statement, the Catalan club will donate the entire fee raised by selling the title rights to the Camp Nou n fighting the global malady.

Club vice president, Jordi Cardorner said "We want to send a universal message: For the first time someone will have the opportunity to put their name on Camp Nou and the revenues will go to all of humanity, not just Barca,

"The initiative arose in an emergency situation. We think that we have to have a very quick response, putting our crown jewel at the service (of the fight)."

The decision is coming as part of the club's plan fashioned out to fight against Covid-19 as well as helping import medical supplies through partners of Barcelona foundation.

The statement further confirmed that the title rights will be available on a one-year deal, with the Camp Nou set to be renamed for the entire 2020-21 season

"In the next few weeks, the Barça Foundation, through the Club's Commercial Area, will begin the process of finding a sponsor who wishes to acquire the title rights to Camp Nou for a season with the proceeds going to finance research projects and other projects involved in the battle against the effects of COVID-19, both at a local and international level.

"Barca are ceding those rights for a name to be put to Camp Nou for the very first time as the title rights are a commercial option that has never been exploited before."

The Camp Nou is the biggest stadium in Europe with more than 99,000 seats. It has never had a sponsor since opening in 1957.