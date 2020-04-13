Drogba Offers Hospital For Coronavirus Screening In Abidjan 

Listen to article

Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in Ivory Coast to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Chelsea star has proposed the use of the Laurent Pokou hospital in Abidjan.

Drogba, who scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for Ivory Coast and also won the champions league with Chelsea during an illustrious playing career.

The first Coronavirus case in Ivory Coast was announced in March, 533 cases have now been recorded in the country while 85 people have recovered.

The government recently announced that 13 hospitals in Abidjan and 45 in the country will be used as COVID-19 centers.

Vincent Toh Bi, The head of Abidjan regional council showered praises on Didier Drogba for his act of patriotism.

“ We thank Drogba for this gift considered as an act of patriotism, ” the head of the city ’ s regional council Vincent Toh Bi said .

The hospital, which is located in the Attecoube district is not yet in a working state but can be used in a period of emergency

"It's up to the state to validate it and make it functional," the director of Drogba' foundation, who run the unit, Mariam Breka said.

The hospital was named after Ivory Coast legend, Laurent Pokou who died in 2016.

Drogba announced his retirement from football in 2018.