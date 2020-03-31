Song Set To Take FC Sion To Court

Listen to article

Former Cameroon international Alex Song has taken his case to FIFA following his sudden sacking by FC Sion.

According to Sky Sports, Song along with eight teammates were unceremoniously dismissed by the Swiss club after having reportedly failed to take a pay cut.

FC Sion had reportedly implored their players to take a pay cut as an emergency measure following the postponement of the Swiss Super League, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having failed to agree to the new terms, Song was sacked alongside teammates Johan Djourou, Christian Zock, Pajtim Kassami, Ermir Lenjani, Xavier Kouassi, Birama Ndoye, Mikael Facchinetti and Seydou Doumbia.

Song told French broadcaster RMC that he is intending the file for ‘unfair dismissal’ and explained that his representatives are currently handling the issue: “My lawyer will take care of it, it’s gone to FIFA. We’re going to defend our right.

“We played a friendly on Friday and we were supposed to meet with the president on Monday, then Tuesday. We had no news.

“We received a WhatsApp message on Tuesday afternoon to tell us that everyone had to sign a paper saying that we’d reduce our salaries, that we’d be paid around 12,000 euros.

“We had to return the paper by 12pm the next day. We received this document without an explanation.”

He continued: “We decided together to not sign this document. We wanted to discuss it.

“I’ve not committed any professional mistake. Every club talks to their players to reach solutions.

“I don’t understand what’s happened. Nobody can understand it,” Song concluded.

The 32-year-old made 22 appearances for Sion and started the club’s last two league games before the suspension of the league.

Song enjoyed his best years in the midfield at English Premier League club Arsenal where he made over 200 appearances before joining FC Barcelona. (SkySports)