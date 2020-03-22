Rangers International Loses A Player In Motor Accident

Listen to article

Former Nigeria Premier League champions, Rangers International of Enugu, have confirmed the death of one of its players, Ifeanyi George, as earlier reported by The Eagle Online.

The club, via its official Twitter handle: @RangersInt’lfc, announced the shocking death of the forward.

“We lost Ifeanyi George this morning,” @RangersInt’lfc tweeted.

Reports claimed the late striker and two others were on their way to Lagos from Enugu when they ran under a trailer.

George, 26, joined Rangers International FC of Enugu in 2016 from Enyimba FC.

He also made his international debut for Nigeria in 2017.