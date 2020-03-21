Ighalo, Osimhen And Oshoala Nominated For Nigeria Pitch Awards
Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have been nominated for the 2019 Nigeria Pitch Awards.
The Award nominees were announced at a press conference in Lagos.
Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will battle it out with Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen for the King of the pitch award.
Francis Uzoho, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Daniel Akpeyi are in the running for the goalkeeper of the year.
Onome Ebi, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie will slug it out for the Queen of the pitch award.
Super Eagles, Lobi Stars and Enyimba were nominated for the team of the year award.
Gernot Rohr, Thomas Dennerby and Usman Abdallah will slug it out for the coach of the year award.
Full List of Nominees
Goalkeeper of the Year
Francis Uzoho
Daniel Akpeyi
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Defender of the Year
Kenneth Omeruo
Williams Troost - Ekong
Chidozie Awaziem
Midfielder of the year
Oghenekaro Etebo
Wilfred Ndidi
Joe Aribo
Striker of the Year
Odion Ighalo
Victor Osimhen
Samuel Chukwueze
Queen of the Pitch
Onome Ebi
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Assist Oshoala
King of the pitch
Odion Ighalo
Victor Osimhen
Wilfred Ndidi
Team of the year
Lobi Stars
Enyimba FC
Super Eagles
Coach of the Year
Gernot Rohr
Usman Abdallah
Thomas Dennerby
Samuel Okwaraji Award
Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi
Kunle Soname
Ahmed Musa
State with the best grassroots Sports
Delta State
Lagos State
Akwa Ibom State
Football Friendly Governor of the Year
Nyesom Wike
Udom Emmanuel
Ifeanyi Okowa
Corporate Sponsors of Football
Aiteo Group
Zenith Bank
Bet9ja
Football Journalist of the year (Prints)
Charles Diya
Tana Ayejina
Jonny Edwards
Football Journalist of the year (TV)
Cecilia Omoreghe
Austin Okon - Akpan
Mozez Praiz
Football Journalist of the year (Radio)
Emmanuel Etim
Bekederamo
Olawale Adigun
Football Journalist of the year (Online)
Fisayo Dairo (ACL Sports)
Sam Ahmedu (Goal.com)
Kunle Solaja (SportsVillage)
This is the seventh edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, it is the longest running football awards in Nigeria.