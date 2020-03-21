Ighalo, Osimhen And Oshoala Nominated For Nigeria Pitch Awards 

Listen to article

Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have been nominated for the 2019 Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The Award nominees were announced at a press conference in Lagos.

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will battle it out with Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen for the King of the pitch award.

Francis Uzoho, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Daniel Akpeyi are in the running for the goalkeeper of the year.

Onome Ebi, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie will slug it out for the Queen of the pitch award.

Super Eagles, Lobi Stars and Enyimba were nominated for the team of the year award.

Gernot Rohr, Thomas Dennerby and Usman Abdallah will slug it out for the coach of the year award.

Full List of Nominees

Goalkeeper of the Year

Francis Uzoho

Daniel Akpeyi

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defender of the Year

Kenneth Omeruo

Williams Troost - Ekong

Chidozie Awaziem

Midfielder of the year

Oghenekaro Etebo

Wilfred Ndidi

Joe Aribo

Striker of the Year

Odion Ighalo

Victor Osimhen

Samuel Chukwueze

Queen of the Pitch

Onome Ebi

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Assist Oshoala

King of the pitch

Odion Ighalo

Victor Osimhen

Wilfred Ndidi

Team of the year

Lobi Stars

Enyimba FC

Super Eagles

Coach of the Year

Gernot Rohr

Usman Abdallah

Thomas Dennerby

Samuel Okwaraji Award

Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi

Kunle Soname

Ahmed Musa

State with the best grassroots Sports

Delta State

Lagos State

Akwa Ibom State

Football Friendly Governor of the Year

Nyesom Wike

Udom Emmanuel

Ifeanyi Okowa

Corporate Sponsors of Football

Aiteo Group

Zenith Bank

Bet9ja

Football Journalist of the year (Prints)

Charles Diya

Tana Ayejina

Jonny Edwards

Football Journalist of the year (TV)

Cecilia Omoreghe

Austin Okon - Akpan

Mozez Praiz

Football Journalist of the year (Radio)

Emmanuel Etim

Bekederamo

Olawale Adigun

Football Journalist of the year (Online)

Fisayo Dairo (ACL Sports)

Sam Ahmedu (Goal.com)

Kunle Solaja (SportsVillage)

This is the seventh edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, it is the longest running football awards in Nigeria.