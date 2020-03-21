TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

March 21, 2020 | Sports News

Ighalo, Osimhen And Oshoala Nominated For Nigeria Pitch Awards 

By Ibrahim Taiwo
Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have been nominated for the 2019 Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The Award nominees were announced at a press conference in Lagos.

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will battle it out with Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen for the King of the pitch award.

Francis Uzoho, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Daniel Akpeyi are in the running for the goalkeeper of the year.

Onome Ebi, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie will slug it out for the Queen of the pitch award.

Super Eagles, Lobi Stars and Enyimba were nominated for the team of the year award.

Gernot Rohr, Thomas Dennerby and Usman Abdallah will slug it out for the coach of the year award.

Full List of Nominees

Goalkeeper of the Year
Francis Uzoho
Daniel Akpeyi
Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defender of the Year
Kenneth Omeruo
Williams Troost - Ekong
Chidozie Awaziem

Midfielder of the year
Oghenekaro Etebo
Wilfred Ndidi
Joe Aribo

Striker of the Year
Odion Ighalo
Victor Osimhen
Samuel Chukwueze

Queen of the Pitch
Onome Ebi
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Assist Oshoala

King of the pitch
Odion Ighalo
Victor Osimhen
Wilfred Ndidi

Team of the year
Lobi Stars
Enyimba FC
Super Eagles

Coach of the Year
Gernot Rohr
Usman Abdallah
Thomas Dennerby
Samuel Okwaraji Award
Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi
Kunle Soname
Ahmed Musa

State with the best grassroots Sports
Delta State
Lagos State
Akwa Ibom State

Football Friendly Governor of the Year
Nyesom Wike
Udom Emmanuel
Ifeanyi Okowa

Corporate Sponsors of Football
Aiteo Group
Zenith Bank
Bet9ja

Football Journalist of the year (Prints)
Charles Diya
Tana Ayejina
Jonny Edwards

Football Journalist of the year (TV)
Cecilia Omoreghe
Austin Okon - Akpan
Mozez Praiz

Football Journalist of the year (Radio)
Emmanuel Etim
Bekederamo
Olawale Adigun

Football Journalist of the year (Online)
Fisayo Dairo (ACL Sports)
Sam Ahmedu (Goal.com)
Kunle Solaja (SportsVillage)

This is the seventh edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, it is the longest running football awards in Nigeria.


