Chelsea Eye Coutinho Signing To Replace Willian 

Chelsea are the favorites to sign Brazilian playmaker, Philippe Coutinho, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona.

The former Inter Milan midfielder spent five years at Liverpool before making a big-money move to Barcelona in January 2018, but he struggled to impress at Nou Camp as he was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Bavarians are also not interested in making his loan move permanent, Frank Lampard is repeatedly eyeing a swoop for the former Liverpool star, the likes of Willian, Pedro and others are on the verge of leaving Chelsea when their contract expires at the end of the season.

According to AS, Chelsea have made enquiries from Barcelona about Coutinho and they have also spoken to the player about a move to Stamford Bridge.

It appears that new Barcelona coach, Quique Setien does not intend to include Coutinho in his plans next season.

Bayern Munich are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with nine games to go.

Coutinho has reacted to the report of his move to Chelsea in the summer.

"Everyone is currently away due to the Corona Virus and everything is on hold. When we finish this season, we'll then discuss my future plans."

"My future currently lies with Barcelona, who can then make a decision of their own."

"Chelsea have continued to show an interest and it is good. They are a club with a rich history and have won many titles. You cannot rule them out of anything."

Coutinho has played 15 matches for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this season, scoring eight goals an he also has nine assists in all competitions for the Bavarians.