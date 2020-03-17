Manchester United Trigger Matic Contract Extension 

Listen to article

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension Nemanja Matic's contract to keep him at the club until 2021.

The former Chelsea midfielder was due to be out of contract in the summer but he has convinced the club to renew his contract.

Matic has been impressive for Manchester United having been afforded a place in the team due to injuries to Paul Pogba, Scott Mctominay for the most part of the season.

Jose Mourinho signed Matic for Manchester United from Chelsea in 2017 and he enjoyed regular playing time under the Portuguese gaffer.

Matic has hailed the impact of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for turning the fortunes of Manchester United around

"Of course, every day he (Solskjaer) is improving, for sure. He is getting more experience and he will get better and better," Matic told Sky Sports .

"He is a much better manager than one year ago in my opinion because now he knows all the players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the games, so I think for his job the experience is very important."

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last eleven games in all competitions.