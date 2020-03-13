TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

March 13, 2020 | Sports News

Arsenal Coach Arteta Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By ibrahim Taiwo
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

Arsenal have confirmed that manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

"Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening," an Arsenal club statement read.

"Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.

We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal." (Arsenal)


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists