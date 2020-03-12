BREAKING: Juventus Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Listen to article

Juventus have announced that Italy defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Italian Club says they are activating all isolation procedures required by Law including those who have come in contact with Rugani.

The 25-year-old is also asymptomatic according to a statement from Juventus.

" Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic".

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him".

All Sport in Italy has been suspended as the country had been hit by the outbreak of the virus.

Rugani has only made seven appearances for Juventus this season, he was an unused substitute in the club's 2-0 win against Inter Milan on Sunday.

He has won four league titles with Juventus and represented Italy seven times.

Italy has more than 12,000 confirmed cases and a death toll of 827.

The Italian Football Federation said on Tuesday that the league season may not finish because of Coronavirus.