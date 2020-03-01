Ighalo Reveals His Plans For Manchester United Before End Of Season

Listen to article

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that he is ready to give his blood to succeed at Old Trafford.

The former Watford striker joined Manchester United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window.

He scored his first goal for the club in his first start against Club Brugge in the Europa league.

Ighalo is ready to give his all whenever he his called upon again, he said in an interview with the club’s website

“Of course. This is what I am working for. This is what I dream of and what I dreamt of when I was a kid. Now it is in my hands, so I have to fight for it. I will give my blood to get it,” he told United’s website .

“I am still working hard in every training session and doing some extra to make sure I get up to the level. When I’m called upon, I will give my best.”

“It’s been great here. The lads are all great guys.

It’s a happy dressing room. The coach and everyone around the club make me feel at home. I’m really enjoying my time here.

“We have quality players in the team. Martial is on fire, scoring goals.

Bruno [Fernandes] is doing well, [Daniel] James too, everybody from the goalkeeper to the top is working really hard. So, I think this is very good for the team.

We need to keep the momentum going and keep winning games and fighting in every match, to make sure we get our objectives at the end of the season.”

Manchester United are back in premier league action on Sunday afternoon against Everton at Goodison Park.