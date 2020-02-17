Arsenal Spank Newcastle To Earn Second Win Under Arteta 

Listen to article

Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 4-0 to record only their second win under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners scored four second half goals to down Newcastle who capitulated after the restart having denied the hosts the opportunity to score in the first half.

Aubameyang opened the scoring with a glancing header, Pepe made it 2-0 with a tidy finish.

Ozil scored his first premier league goal in over 300 days to increase the lead, Lacazette ended his goal drought to put icing on the cake to hand Arsenal the maximum points.

Arsenal have kept back-to-back Premier League clean sheets for the first time since April last year.

Tottenham defeated Aston Villa 3-2 to put pressure on Chelsea in the race for the champions league fourth position.

Alderweireld diverted into his own net to give Aston Villa the lead but he made amends few minutes later by restoring parity for Tottenham.

Son Heung- Min scored two goals to give them the lead and Aston Villa's fight back was too little to little.

Mourinho said after the match

"I thought we deserved to win but I think they did not deserve to lose. Villa played to win."

On the Spurs penalty: "Steven Bergwijn, I don't know if I call him naive or too honest - the referees tell us pre-match, 'Don't ask for anything, don't surround me, don't do the motion of the screen'.

The action was there and it was a question of to be or not to be, and clearly it was."

On Alderweireld's contribution: "In a funny way I'd say he's scored three goals: the own goal, his goal and then when he loses the duel with Engels. But he scored with a shot of his life."

On the opportunity to get into the Champions League by finishing fifth after Manchester City's ban: "Not just for us. A window opens for many teams. What seemed far, now the fifth place is not far. Arsenal, Everton, Sheffield United, Wolves, everyone will feel they have the chance."