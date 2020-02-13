I Joined Bayelsa Queens To Win NWPL Title - Kemi Famuditi

Listen to article

Confluence Queens Defender, Kemi Famuditi has joined Bayelsa Queens from Confluence Queens.

The highly-rated defender has pitched her tent with the Restoration Girls ahead of the NWPL 2020 season.

Kemi played an instrumental role for Confluence Queens as they finished second in the NWPL Super Four, losing to River Angels via penalty shootout.

Oluwakemi expressed her excitement after joining the Restoration Girls in an Interview with TheNigerianVoice

“I am happy because Bayelsa Queens are one of the teams I have been eager to play for in the NWPL.”

She joined Confluence Queens in 2015 from Sunshine Queens

According to Kemi, she joined Bayelsa Queens to win the NWPL trophy

“My main objective here is to add value to the team to bring the colour and glory of Bayelsa Queens back and to help the team to achieve what they couldn’t achieve last season which is the NWPL trophy…I pray God will help us”

“My most happiest moment with Confluence Queens was when I joined them in 2015, I received an award for The Most Well-Behaved Player of the year.”

“In 2017, I was also given an award, The Most Valuable Player of the Year, I was also invited to the National Team.”

