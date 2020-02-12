Yobo Appointed As Super Eagles' Assistant Coach

Listen to article

Joseph Yobo has been appointed as the new Super Eagles assistant coach replacing Imama Amakapabo.

The former Super Eagles captain won his first cap for the senior team in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match away to Zambia in Chingola in April 2001, and represented Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup finals in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

He made over 100 caps for Nigeria before retiring after the 2-0 defeat to France at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Yobo played in six Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013, he played an integral role in Nigeria's 2013 Nations Cup triumph.

He had stints with Marseille, Standard Liege, Tenerife, Everton, Norwich, and Fernabache before hanging his boots in 2016.

He is a thoroughbred and dedicated professional who played his club football in five countries, including sterling appearances for Olympique Marseille in the French top flight, Fenerbahce in Turkey and Everton FC in the English Premiership.

The 39-year-old scored several crucial goals for the Super Eagles in important qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.