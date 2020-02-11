Brazil Legend Pele Is Depressed - Son

Listen to article

Brazilian legend Pele is depressed and he is too embarrassed to go out due to poor health according to his son, Edinho.

The World Cup winner has been battling with health issues, he requires a frame to help him walk after suffering from years of hip trouble.

"He’s pretty fragile," Edinho told Globoesporte . "He had a hip replacement and didn’t have an adequate or ideal rehabilitation.

"So he has this problem with mobility and that has set off a kind of depression. Imagine, he’s the king, he was always such an imposing figure, and today he can no longer walk properly. Only with help. He is very shy, very embarrassed about it.

"It improved a little compared to that recent time when he was in a wheelchair, but he still has a lot of difficulty walking.

"He’s embarrassed, he doesn’t want to go out, be seen, or do practically anything that involves leaving the house. He is reclusive."

Pele will turn 80 in October his recent public appearances have been on Wheelchair.