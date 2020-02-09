Ronaldo Scores Again As Verona Stun Juventus 

Listen to article

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score in ten consecutive games for Juventus in Serie A.

The Portuguese international opened the scoring for Juventus in the 2-1 loss to Verona with a fine strike.

The hosts rallied back to earn a shock win over the defending champions, Fabio Borini restored parity before Juventus were penalized for a handball inside the box, Giampaolo Pazzini made no mistake from the spot to hand Verona the maximum points at the expense of Juventus.

Ronaldo equalled David Trezeguet's record of scoring in nine consecutive matches last week, just few days after celebrating his 35th Birthday he has now set another record with his 20th goal of the season in the league.

He will have his eyes set on equaling the record in the league which stands at 11 matches held by Gabriel Batistuta in 1995 and Fabio Quagliarella in 2019.

Ronaldo started his scoring streak against Sassuolo on December 1, he has extended it with goals against Lazio, Udinese, Sampdoria, Cagliari, Roma, Parma, Napoli and Florentina.

Inter Milan and AC Milan will battle it out today in the Milan derby, a victory for Inter will see them leapfrog Juventus.