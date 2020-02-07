Salah Wins Liverpool Goal Of The Month Award

Listen to article

Mohammed Salah's goal for Liverpool against Manchester United has been voted as the club's best goal in January.

The Reds ran out 2-0 winners over Manchester United courtesy of goals from Van Dijk and Salah.

Salah's goal was a last-minute strike that broke the heart of Manchester United supporters because they had hopes of snatching a point out of the match.

The former Roma winger fought off stiff competition from Curtis Davis, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliot to win the award.

Salah is Liverpool top scorer in the premier league with 14 goals in 22 appearances.

Liverpool will be back in premier league action after the winter break with a trio to Norwich.