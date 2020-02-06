Bordeaux Coach Slams Samuel Kalu For Poor Attitude 

Listen to article

Girondin Bordeaux coach Paulo Sousa has criticized Super Eagles star, Samuel Kalu for his lack of professionalism and his attitude to training.

Speaking at the press conference ahead if his team clash with Brest, Sousa said Kalu needs to change his ways in other to earn a spot in the team, failure to do so will make him lose out on a place in the team.

"Samuel Kalu cannot yet train normally with the group, he has a knee problem.

"We did an exam (MRI) and he has nothing, but he is in pain and cannot train He just started running again yesterday (Monday), so we have to reinstate him."

Sousa went on : "But we are waiting for him to change his mental attitude and his level of commitment in training to have a place to play again on the team.

"He does not change his mentality, there is no place for him during our matches . But it is the same for the others."

Kalu has scored just two goals and recorded just one assist in 19 appearances for Bordeaux this season.