Liverpool Beat Shrewsbury To Set Up Chelsea Clash, Rooney To Face Man Utd

Liverpool defeated Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the English FA Cup to set up a fifth round clash with Chelsea.

The first leg ended 2-2 when the visitors rallied back from a 0-2 deficit to snatch a replay against the premier league table toppers.

Liverpool fielded U-23 players because the senior team are on break following the premier league's decision to grant the clubs winter break.

The first half ended goalless before Shaun Whalley diverted Williams' cross into his own net to give Liverpool a 1-0 victory and set up a mouthwatering clash against Chelsea in the next round.

Newcastle defeated Oxford United 3-2 to book a place in the fifth round, Oxford fought back from a 2-0 deficit to force the match into extra time but Maximini scored a stunner to give Newcastle a deserved victory.

Wayne Rooney is set to face Manchester United in the fifth round of the English FA Cup after Derby County defeated Northampton Town 4-2.

Rooney scored the last goal of the match to set up a clash with his former club and he has described the clash as "special"