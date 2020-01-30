I Was Mocked For Choosing Football - Super Falcons Star, Rofiat Sule

Listen to article

Super Falcons striker, Rofiat Sule has revealed how she started playing football as a young girl among boys before becoming a professional footballer.

Rofiat Sule won her first Trophy for Nigeria in the WAFU Zone B Women’s Cup scoring three goals in the competition as the Super Falcons defeated Ivory Coast in the final.

"I started playing football at our former compound in Orile iganmu with my cousin

"Then, when I was in primary school, I love playing in the midst of boys,.But my dad mustn't see me playing, because he really wanted me to focus on education

"It was when I entered secondary school, I decided that i wanted to become a professional footballer because i prefer to play football and forget about food"

"Then in school if our English teacher asks us to write a letter on what we want to become in the future I will write that"

"I Want to become a Footballer".. "My classmates will laugh at me as if i don't know what i am writing."

The former Rivers Angel striker, who has won the Nigeria Women Football League highest goal scorer award twice.

The Bayelsa Queens striker is back in training with The Restoration Girls ahead of the 2020 NWPL season.