Amuneke Appointed As El-Makasa Coach 

Former Super Eagles coach Emmanuel Amuneke has been appointed as head coach of Egyptian league side Misr El-Makasa.

The former Golden Eaglets coach took over after the club sacked Egyptian legend, Ahmed Hosam Mido.

Makasa have failed to win any of their last ten matches, their last victory was in October 2019.

Amuneke led Nigeria to FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015.

He also guided Tanzania to their first Nations Cup qualification since 1980, but he left by mutual consent after they crashed out of the competition in the first round.

Makasa are currently languishing in the 15th position in the league, with only goals difference separating them from the relegation zone.

Amuneke once played for Zamalek before moving to Europe in the early stage of his career.