Nigeria To Face Cape Verde, Liberia In World Cup Qualifiers

Super Eagles have been drawn alongside Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African Republic in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The draw was held on Tuesday at the Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

Algeria will battle it out with Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti in Group A.

Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea will slug it out in Group B.

Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Mozambique and Malawi are in Group G.

The 10 group winners of the groups will be drawn against each other in home and away ties, the five winners will represent Africa in Qatar.

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania